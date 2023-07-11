Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 288 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 118.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NWN opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $40,829.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

