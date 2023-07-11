Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $466,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 119,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $50.25.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

