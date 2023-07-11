Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $542,000 Position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 116,000.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA LGLV opened at $139.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.00. The company has a market capitalization of $690.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1-year low of $121.28 and a 1-year high of $144.28.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

