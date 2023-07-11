Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $489,000 Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IGV stock opened at $345.61 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.32 and its 200-day moving average is $297.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

