Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 80,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

