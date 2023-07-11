Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 84.2% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $86.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.64.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $217.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.90 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

