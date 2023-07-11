Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 619 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,507,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,206,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,808,000 after buying an additional 268,099 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,798,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,882,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.67. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

ABM Industries Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

