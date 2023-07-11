Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.