Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HEGD stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (HEGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides hedged exposure to US large-cap companies using ETFs and options. HEGD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Swan.

