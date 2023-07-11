Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 326.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,361.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,076 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth $8,890,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,115.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 198,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 189,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 480,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 169,539 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 924,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 132,966 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MNA stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

