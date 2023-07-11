688 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,692,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 124,139 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 160,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 113,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 621,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,807.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 79,996 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMCG opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $61.34.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

