Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco stock opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

