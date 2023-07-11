First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXTG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

NXTG stock opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

