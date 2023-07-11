Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $38,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 220.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

