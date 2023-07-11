SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWB opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.11. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $62.22 and a 52 week high of $71.28.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

