Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.93. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,200 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,520.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,775.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,200 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,520.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,775.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terance L. Beia purchased 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $28,600.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,434.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 260,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

