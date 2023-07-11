Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carrier Global in a report issued on Sunday, July 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Carrier Global Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of CARR opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.