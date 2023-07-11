1st Source’s (SRCE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of 1st Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

1st Source Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRCE opened at $42.37 on Friday. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that 1st Source will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Insider Transactions at 1st Source

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.74 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in 1st Source by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 1st Source by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in 1st Source by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

