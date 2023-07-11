Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 517,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,599,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS stock opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $204.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.