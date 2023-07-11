UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) & Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Financial Survey

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of UniCredit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A Hanmi Financial 30.36% 16.26% 1.42%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $22.96 billion 1.98 $1.82 billion N/A N/A Hanmi Financial $308.01 million 1.55 $101.39 million $3.36 4.65

This table compares UniCredit and Hanmi Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial.

Volatility & Risk

UniCredit has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Hanmi Financial pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UniCredit and Hanmi Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 1 0 8 0 2.78 Hanmi Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

UniCredit presently has a consensus price target of $15.16, indicating a potential upside of 29.55%. Hanmi Financial has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.65%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than UniCredit.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats UniCredit on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions. In addition, it offers project finance, structured finance, debt and equity funding, commodity trade, and export finance services. Further, the company provides transactions and payment, risk management, specialized lending, and advisory, and capital market solutions. Additionally, it offers portfolio management, funds, life insurance, brokerage, and asset related services. The company serves corporate, financial institutions, institutional investors, retail, private, and wealth management clients. It operates in Africa, Asia, Australia, North America, Mexico, and European countries. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers consumer loans, secured and unsecured loans, home equity loans, residential mortgages, and credit cards; finance lending to small and middle market businesses; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

