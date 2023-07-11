iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

BATS:IYJ opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.02.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

