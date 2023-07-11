First Merchants Corp Has $203,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $130.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $135.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $4,385,667. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

