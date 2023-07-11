YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in YETI by 81.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in YETI by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in YETI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in YETI by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after acquiring an additional 122,810 shares during the period. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Shares of YETI opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.69 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 33.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

