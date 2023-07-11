First Merchants Corp Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $178.51 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.40 and a 200 day moving average of $199.16.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

