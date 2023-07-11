First Personal Financial Services Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $238.14 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.