Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.