Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 3.2 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.53 and its 200 day moving average is $206.28. The stock has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $229.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

