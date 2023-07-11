Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 102.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5 %

BAC opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $228.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.