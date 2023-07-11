Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 926 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.1 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average is $106.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

