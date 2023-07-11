Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 135.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,025 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1768 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.