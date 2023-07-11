Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,287 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average of $99.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

