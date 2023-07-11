CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

