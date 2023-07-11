38,800 Shares in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 38,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOXL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 31.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 107,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,106,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXL opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

