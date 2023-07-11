Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

D opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.