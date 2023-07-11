Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,016 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,016 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TIP opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

