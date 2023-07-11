9,385 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

RSP opened at $149.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.61 and its 200-day moving average is $145.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

