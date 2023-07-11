Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,384 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of TBT stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $39.32.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

