Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $703,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VB stock opened at $199.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

