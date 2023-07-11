2,172 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.70.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $247.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.58. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.76.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

