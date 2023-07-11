CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Trimmed by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,135 shares of company stock worth $17,706,163 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

