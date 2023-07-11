Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $681,000 Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

