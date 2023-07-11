Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

