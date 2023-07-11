Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 229 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,390,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.35.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.