Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.58. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

