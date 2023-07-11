Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 425 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.9 %

GPC opened at $166.88 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.