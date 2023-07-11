Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $228.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.72 and its 200-day moving average is $223.50. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.