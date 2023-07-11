D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,609 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.15.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BLK opened at $696.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $688.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

