D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,455,000 after purchasing an additional 118,951 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $219.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.78 and a 200-day moving average of $207.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.