Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,162 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $1,214,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.96. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

