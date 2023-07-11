Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,033,000 after buying an additional 287,283 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.56.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $164.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.06. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

